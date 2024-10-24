Home
business

Telecom body COAI bats for cut in licence fee; says telcos face double whammy

COAI argued that with the separation of spectrum from the license and its assignment at market price, the justification for imposing licence fee had ceased to exist long back.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 13:29 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 13:29 IST
