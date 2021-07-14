UAE's flydubai cuts Boeing MAX order by 65

UAE's flydubai cuts Boeing MAX order by 65, citing post-Covid plans

The airline has already taken delivery of 16 MAX jets out of its total order of 251

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2021, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 03:00 ist
The airline currently flies 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 of the larger Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Credit: AFP Photo

United Arab Emirates airline flydubai said on Tuesday it had agreed with Boeing to cut the number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it will take delivery of by 65.

The airline has already taken delivery of 16 MAX jets out of its total order of 251, according to Boeing's web site. "flydubai has reached an agreement with Boeing and the airline has adjusted its aircraft orders which had been placed in 2013 and 2017," the statement said.

flydubai said the change to the order followed "a review of ... fleet plans in line with the airline’s strategy of rebuilding the travel sector following the Covid-19 pandemic and the changing dynamics of the airline's route structure."

The airline currently flies 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 of the larger Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the flydubai statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boeing
UAE
Dubai
Boeing 737 Max

What's Brewing

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

K'taka govt now allows citizens to define their family

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

Deuba: Nepal's fifth time lucky prime minister

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 