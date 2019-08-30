UBI, OBC to be merged with PNB: Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Aug 30 2019, 16:41pm ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2019, 17:06pm ist
Punjab National Bank will be merged with United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce

India's second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank will be merged with United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore, said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press meet on Friday, at the National Media Center in Delhi.

She said that this merger is 1.5 times the size of PNB and will have around 11,437 branches.

(This is a developing story, further details will be added)

