Ahead of Budget session, Naidu to hold virtual meeting with parties

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31

  • Jan 29 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 19:53 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a virtual meeting with leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Monday evening for setting the agenda for the Budget session of Parliament.

It is customary for the Rajya Sabha chairman to hold a meeting with leaders of various parties and groups ahead of every session of Parliament to seek their cooperation in the smooth running of the house and for discussing the agenda for the session.

The first such session-related virtual interaction will be held at 5 pm on January 31, sources close to Naidu said.

Naidu will return to Delhi on Sunday evening after a week-long home quarantine in Hyderabad after testing positive for Covid last week.

The budget session of Parliament begins on Monday with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of both houses.

The union budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 am and will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha in the evening.

