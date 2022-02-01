95% of Aspirational Districts have made progress: FM

Aspirational Districts Programme translated into reality in a short span of time: FM

Sitharaman said 95% of those 112 districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2022, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 16:20 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 at Parliament in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said 95 per cent of Aspirational Districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, she said, 95 per cent of those 112 districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure.

"They have surpassed the state average values," she added.

Launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

Also read: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech

"Our vision to improve the quality of life of citizens in the most backward districts of the country through Aspirational Districts Programme has been translated into reality in a short span of time," she said.

The minister, however, said that some blocks in the Aspirational Districts continue to lag.

In financial year 2022-23, the Aspirational Districts Programme will focus on such blocks, Sitharaman added. 

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aspirational Districts Programme
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 