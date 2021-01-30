Budget 2021 | 'Expecting a boost in digital payment's landscape'

By Murali Nair,

We expect 2021 to be the year where the digital payments landscape will receive a boost with fiscal policies that encourage banks and financial institutions to partner with fintechs to further accelerate the move to a completely digital economy.

We hope that fiscal policies encourage both Private and Public Sector banks, FIs and fintechs to adopt modern technology to replace legacy technologies so they can provide modern, mobile first, secure and state-of-the art digital products and services to customers.

This is the need of the hour in a post pandemic world where no-touch transactions are what everyone wants and expects.

(The author is the president of Banking at Zeta)