Budget 2021 | FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the government's divestment target for FY22 at Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

FM Sitharaman says disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, BEML, Pawan Hans, Nilanchal Ispat to be completed in FY22. She adds other than IDBI Bank, two more public sector banks to be taken up in FY22. The IPO of LIC will also be completed in this fiscal.

The government's divestment target last year was Rs 1.2 lakh crore, nearly double of its Rs 65,000 crore target the year before.