Budget 2022: Banking sector calls for digital boost to increase investments

Banking sector calls for digital boost in Budget

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 28 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 17:50 ist

By Sumit Gwalani, Co-founder of Fi

This year's budget offers an opportunity to shrug off the impact of the third wave and push the economy towards higher growth. Throughout the last year, we’ve seen that more individuals are keen to take part in India’s capital market success. To enable them, digital infrastructure for financial services from banking and payments to credit, investment, and wealth management needs to reach the last mile.

While the Reserve Bank of India has set the regulatory ball rolling for innovations like UPI and Account Aggregator, the Budget can encourage the uptake of these technologies in the financial sector through partnerships with digital service providers either by direct funding or tax incentives. The government has taken strides towards financial inclusion through the implementation of the JAM trinity concept. This in combination with regulatory support in the form of digital banking licenses, fintech can play a major role in India's growth trajectory.

Union Budget 2022
Business News
India News
Budget Expectations
Union Budget
Banking

