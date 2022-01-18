Budget 2022 | What is Capital Budget?

Budget 2022 | What is Capital Budget?

The capital budget primarily deals with capital receipts and capital payments

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 18:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget on February 1 as India looks to recover from the economic doldrum caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third wave of Covid-19 has renewed fears of an impact on the progress made over the past year due to the vaccinations. 

Read more: Budget 2022 | What is Direct Tax?

Here are some of the terms to understand the Budget better: 

What is Capital Budget?

The capital budget primarily deals with capital receipts and capital payments. 

Capital receipts include money a government gets through treasury bills, market loans, loans received from a foreign government, disinvestment receipts, or debt paid by union territories or state governments and other parties.

On the other side, capital payments comprise expenditures on the acquisition of assets like land, buildings, machinery, equipment, as also investments in shares, etc., and loans and advances granted by the central government to state and Union Territories, government companies and corporations, among others.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
Economy
Faqs

What's Brewing

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 