Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman presents her fifth budget

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fifth straight budget

The Union Budget for 2023-24 was presented in the Lok Sabha today at 11 am

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:08 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2023-24, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her fifth straight budget and last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024. 

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) was also the first normal budget after the Covid-19 pandemic amid global geopolitical developments. 

Also Read | Budget to target growth, smaller fiscal gap amid Adani woes

Watch the Union Budget 2023 speech below:

Budget Reactions | Finance Minister's 'old political' vehicles gaffe draws laughs

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Business News
Economy
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 