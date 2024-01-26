Budget 2024: MSME expects a special package from Sitharaman to help India become $5-trillion economy

To boost digital commerce, the government must reimagine it, with an ecosystem that eliminates or resolves challenges for stakeholders.

As on December 8, 2023, the total employment recorded on the Udyam Registration Portal (since July 2020) was 15.55 crore, including informal micro enterprises registered on Udyam Assist Platform.

Puneet Kaura, Chairman of CII Delhi State and MD & CEO of Samtel Avionics, said the MSME sector is the backbone of the country as it employs a large number of people, besides contributing to the growth of the manufacturing sector and promoting exports.

He said one of the main problems being faced by the MSME sector is the availability of timely credit at competitive cost.

"We want Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come up with a special package for MSMEs in the Interim Budget, so that the small and medium units do not suffer for want of credit.

"This sector has the talent and risk-taking appetite and can play a big role in strengthening India's capabilities even in critical sectors such as semiconductors, space technology, defence, and medical equipment," Kaura said.

Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit, anticipates a Budget that prioritises financial inclusion and ease of doing business, fostering a conducive environment for growth.

"Measures such as simplified regulatory procedures and reduced compliance burden can empower startups and MSMEs, promoting a more agile and competitive landscape," he said.

In alignment with the digital era, investments in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and skill development are essential for the sustainable growth of startups and MSMEs, he added.

The Union Budget 2023-24 had earmarked Rs 22,137.95 crore for the MSME ministry, 41.6 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal year.

There are expectations that the allocations will be significantly higher for the next fiscal.

H S Bhatia, Managing Director at Kelwon Electronics & Appliances Pvt Ltd, which is the manufacturing partner of DAEWOO India, said a pressing concern for the majority of MSMEs is the hope for relief from financial burden through proposed tax breaks and benefits.

A pivotal expectation revolves around the potential simplification of the capital gains tax structure, viewed as a positive step that could significantly enhance the investment landscape, he said.

The Budget should also consider the challenges faced by MSMEs in the consumer electronics manufacturing sector, he added.

Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia, an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing company, said the MSMEs in the sector are anticipating targeted measures to address their unique challenges and opportunities.

For easing financial access, a paramount expectation is the reduction of interest rates on loans, he said.