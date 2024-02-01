Budget 2024: Women-centric announcements by FM Sitharaman

The final budget for the Narendra Modi government, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.
The budget, expected to be a gender-centric one, did not disappoint when it came to provisions for women in India. During her budget speech, Sitharaman commended the initiatives by the government to empower women.
What is the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme to provide skill development training to 20 million women across different villages in the country.
The women under the scheme would receive training in skills like plumbing, bulb making, etc.
Today, the Finance Minister announced that the government has enhanced the target of the scheme under which women self-help group (SHG) workers earn at least Rs 1 lakh in a year.
Sitharaman said, "83 lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become 'lakhpati didi' already. It has been decided to enhance the target of the scheme from 2 crore to 3 crore."
She also spoke about other initiatives to benefit women in the Parliament.
The FM added, "Female enrolment in higher education is up by 28 per cent in 10 years. In STEM courses, girls and women make up 43 per cent of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. Triple talaq was made illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies and over 70 per cent houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."
She also announced that under the PM Mudra Yojana, a total of 43 crore loans amounting to Rs 22.5 lakh crore have been granted.
During her speech she said that women fall within the 'four major castes' - poor ('garib'), youth ('youth'), farmers ('annadata'), and woman ('nari')— GYAN — and that the welfare of all four will be the government's highest priority.