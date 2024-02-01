Budget 2024: Women-centric announcements by FM Sitharaman

The final budget for the Narendra Modi government, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.

The budget, expected to be a gender-centric one, did not disappoint when it came to provisions for women in India. During her budget speech, Sitharaman commended the initiatives by the government to empower women.

What is the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme to provide skill development training to 20 million women across different villages in the country.

The women under the scheme would receive training in skills like plumbing, bulb making, etc.