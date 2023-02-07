Budget Session Live: Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar afraid, says Jairam Ramesh

  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 08:20 ist
  • 08:18

    Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid, says Jairam Ramesh

  • 08:06

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice to discuss Adani issue

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians."

  • 07:41

    Govt reaches out to opposition to end Parliament logjam, may start functioning from today

    After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Parliament could begin a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address from Tuesday as the government reached out to the opposition, sources said.

  • 07:37

