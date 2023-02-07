Budget Session Live: Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar afraid, says Jairam Ramesh
Budget Session Live: Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar afraid, says Jairam Ramesh
updated: Feb 07 2023, 08:20 ist
08:18
Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid, says Jairam Ramesh
Today Oppn parties meet at 10am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the Govt to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Oppn to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam. Oppn wants Parliament to function, but Modi Sarkar is afraid!
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice to discuss Adani issue
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians."
07:41
Govt reaches out to opposition to end Parliament logjam, may start functioning from today
After three days of disruptions on the Adani issue, Parliament could begin a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address from Tuesday as the government reached out to the opposition, sources said.
