Budget sheds light on milestones achieved by Modi govt in last 10 years, says Amit Shah

"The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal," Shah said on 'X' with the hashtag #ViksitBharatBudget