Challenging for India's coalition government to pass bigger reforms, Moody's analyst says

Mumbai/New Delhi:- India's fiscal deficit glide path set out for 2025-26 is reasonable, but a coalition government at the center may pose challenges to pass bigger reforms that the economy needs, an analyst at Moody's Ratings said on Tuesday (July 23).
"The question is about whether or not the coalition government and kind of the trade-offs required in the coalition are going to be an impediment," Gene Fang, Associate Managing Director, Sovereign Risk at Moody's Ratings told Reuters in an interview.
Published 23 July 2024, 10:46 IST