DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is Appropriation Bill?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 12:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. In this episode, we examine the concept of Appropriation Bill. In order to withdraw the money, the government passes an Appropriation Bill, which gives the government the authority to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenses during the course of a financial year.

Tune in to know more about Appropriation Bill.

Union Budget 2022
Business News
dh radio
Appropriation Bill

