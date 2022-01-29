DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is Appropriation Bill?

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. In this episode, we examine the concept of Appropriation Bill. In order to withdraw the money, the government passes an Appropriation Bill, which gives the government the authority to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenses during the course of a financial year.
Tune in to know more about Appropriation Bill.
