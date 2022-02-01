DH Radio | Decoding Union Budget 2022

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.
In this special episode on the Union Budget 2022, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan takes a look at the 93-minute Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and interacts with a host of domain experts on cryptocurrency to e-mobility, telecom to infrastructure, environment to housing and much more.
Listen in...
