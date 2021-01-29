DH Radio | Union Budget 2021: What is Finance Bill?

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2021. In this episode, we explore the concept of Finance Bill and what it entails. The Finance Bill helps the government insert amendments with all the proposed changes into all those laws concerned, without having to bring out a separate amendment for each of those Acts.
