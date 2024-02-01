Gender Budget shows an increase of 38.7%

The Gender Budget Component this year accounted for 6.4 per cent of the total Budget.

The allocation is spread across 38 government departments and ministries, as well as five Union Territories. In the Gender Budget, the allocation for women specific programmes is Rs 1,12,394.15 crores which is a hike of 27.6 per cent from Rs 88,044.21 crores allocated last year.

The allocation of Rs 54,500 for the rural component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and an allocation of Rs 26,170.61 crores in urban areas, earmarked under the urban affairs ministry, contributed to a significant chunk of the Gender Budget Component.

Apart from that, an allocation of Rs 15,047 crore under the National Rural Livelihood Mission Aajeevika under the rural development ministry was one of the key allocations.

The allocation for the women and child development ministry went up marginally from Rs 25,448.75 crores crores in 2023-24 to Rs 26,092.19 crores, an increase of 2.5 cent. Revised estimates for 2023-24 was Rs 25,448.68 crores.

Of the ministries schemes, a significant part of the allocation went to the nutrition scheme, POSHAN Abhiyaan, which was allocated Rs 21,200 crores, a marginal increase from Rs 20,554,31 crores, but a fall from the revised estimates of Rs 21,523.13 crores.

The government’s allocation for women protection schemes, under the Mission Shakti schemes that include Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Women Helpline, One Stop Crisis Centre as well as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana went up from Rs 562s crore in 2023-24 to Rs 629 crores to 2024-25.