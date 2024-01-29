Interim Budget: The commoner's wish list

Individuals can claim deductions up to Rs 50000 on the amount contributed to the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under Section 80CCD (1B). The deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) is over and above the deduction availed under Section 80C. In a country where the government does not provide any social security benefits, the expectations are that it can at least increase the limit to Rs one lakh so that individuals can save more for retirement. The current limit of Rs 50000 per year is too small & may not help individuals build a corpus that can take care of the growing expenses. The hike in limit may help increase the subscriber base beyond the present 50 lakhs.