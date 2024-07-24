Startup ecosystem sweetened with abolition of angel tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the complete abolition of the angel tax in her presentation of the Union Budget 2024. The move was met with a unanimous hurrah from investors and startups alike.

She said, “To bolster the Indian startup ecosystem, boost the entrepreneurial spirit, and support innovation, I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors.”

Under Section 56, 2 (vii b) of the Income Tax Act, angel tax refers to the tax levied on a startup for funds raised by issuing shares to private investors. The incidence of the tax is on the amount assessed to be above a ‘fair valuation’ of the company. The tax was introduced to stop money laundering. Startups have been bristling for a while over the computation of “excess value”.

Milan Sharma, Founder and MD, 35North Ventures, said, “Angel tax has faced many backlashes since its inception, due to the fact that many startups in their early stages rely heavily on funding, which in turn isn't easy to get.”