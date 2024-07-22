Union Budget 2024: Tax breaks and ease of doing business - top asks of the realty sector

Bengaluru: While it has been a boom time for realtors pan-India, with the luxury segment taking off big time and gushing investment inflows, affordable housing remains a thorn in their side. With the Modi 0.3 government announcing its push for the segment on its first day at work, the industry has upped its persistence for some tax breaks and other considerations to make the proposition more viable. They are looking at the upcoming Union Budget this week to make a difference on this and several other counts.