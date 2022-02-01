Union Budget 2022 | What is 'One Station-One Product'?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed the popularisation of the 'One Station-One Product' concept for the Railways, to help local businesses and supply chains.

"'One product, one railway station' will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," said Nirmala in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

The Railways will develop new products and efficient logistic services for small farmers and SMEs, besides taking the lead in the integration of the postal and railway network to provide seamless solutions.

So, what is 'One Station-One Product'?

The concept, based on the successful 'One District, One Product' scheme, has been introduced with a focus on promoting the supply chain of local products using the Railways and making each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product, as explained in an article from Investopedia.

It will likely help develop more efficient logistics for farmers and agri-enterprises and "present unique regional products to a wide audience, i.e. railway travellers, passing through the stations", the report said.

The finance minister unveiled a bigger Budget of Rs 39.45 trillion ($529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, which stepped up investment on highways and the Railways and announced higher subsidies for affordable housing. This latest Budget comes amid public criticism over inadequate relief measures implemented following the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

