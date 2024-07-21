Union Budget 2024 | 'Allocate funding for upskilling and reskilling in automation, AI and data analytics': Mukul Goyal, Co-Founder Stratefix Consulting

The Union Budget is set to be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

Co-Founder of Stratefix Consulting, Mukul Goyal, said, "We anticipate that the Union Budget 2024 will introduce significant initiatives to assist workforce development and job creation for MSMEs in India. One crucial area is improved skill development. The budget should allocate significant funding for upskilling and reskilling programs, particularly in automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Providing future-ready skills will enhance employability and foster creativity in MSME workforces.

According to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), only 10 per cent of Indian workers receive formal training compared to 60-90 per cent in wealthy nations. Closing this gap should be a primary concern. The government should also offer tax breaks and subsidies to MSMEs investing in staff training and development to promote ongoing learning and adaptability.