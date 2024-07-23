Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for education: A comparative look since 2019

Creating a new record, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the the Modi government 3.0's Budget, the seventh consecutive Union Budget that she has presented.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

Track our live updates on the Union Budget here

As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.

Here, we take a look at the allocation for education in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20: