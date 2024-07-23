Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for education: A comparative look since 2019

Creating a new record, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the the Modi government 3.0's Budget, the seventh consecutive Union Budget that she has presented.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Track our live updates on the Union Budget here
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for education in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
In this year's Budget, which had a specific focus on skilling and employment, FM Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, the highest that the education sector has received since 2019, when the sector was allocated Rs 94,854 crore.
Track the latest reactions to the Union Budget here
In addition to this, FM Sitharaman announced a slew of measures, including financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions.
While allocations for the education sector rose consistently over the years, the only exception was 2020-21, when it dipped to Rs 93,224 crore.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 14:58 IST