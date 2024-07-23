Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for finance: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget—a record. Having already presented an Interim Budget before the Lok Sabha elections, Sitharaman expanded on it in the full Budget, highlighting the roadmap charted by the Modi government 3.0 for India's economic development.

The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.

As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.

Here, we take a look at the allocation for finance in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20: