Union Budget 2024 | Allocation for social welfare: A comparative look since 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a record seventh consecutive Union Budget, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0's plans for the economic development of the country for this financial year.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
As per the government's 'Budget at a Glance' document, expenditure on several 'major items', such as agriculture, commerce, defence, education etc. are listed, with regards to various sectors.
Here, we take a look at the allocation for social welfare in this year's Budget, and how it compares to allocations since 2019-20:
A glance at the graph above reveals that despite some minor fluctuations, budgetary allocation for social welfare has remained relatively stable since 2019-20.
Since 2019, the lowest allocation that social welfare got was in 2021-22, when Rs 48,460 crore was set aside for the sector.
This year's budgetary allocation of Rs 56,501 crore for social welfare is the highest amount that the sector has received since 2019-20.
Published 23 July 2024, 14:27 IST