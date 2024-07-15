Union Budget 2024: AMFI urges govt to permit pension-focused schemes with NPS-like tax benefits

New Delhi: Industry body Amfi has requested the government to allow mutual funds to offer pension-focused schemes -- Mutual Fund Linked Retirement Schemes (MFLRS)-- with similar tax benefits as the National Pension System (NPS).

In its Budget proposals to the Finance Ministry, the industry body has proposed that the tax treatment for NPS and Retirement/Pension oriented schemes launched by Mutual Funds should be aligned by bringing the latter also under Section 80CCD of Income Tax Act, 1961.

Also, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has urged government that capital gains on redemption of debt-oriented mutual funds held for more than three years should be taxed at the rate of 10 per cent without indexation, as applicable in respect of debentures.