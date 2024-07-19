Union Budget 2024 | Budget must address need for skilled manpower in the sector: JK Lakshmi Cement President

The Budget is upon us for the second time this year, following up on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget presented on on February 1, 2024, prior to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. He will also look to gain back support from the citizens following the results of the elections.
With RBI's record dividends to the Union Government, a massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore, this budget is more likely to be a feel-good one.
As we head closer to Budget day, Mr Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, speaking about his industry's expectation from the budget said, "At JK Lakshmi Cement, we eagerly anticipate the Union Budget 2024 to further propel India's development initiatives. As a key player in the construction materials domain, we hope the government will prioritize robust budgetary allocations and policy measures to bolster projects across the country."
"We welcome the Government of India's commitment to fostering growth, sustainability, and inclusivity. The significant increase in infrastructure outlay to Rs 11.11 lakh crores and the emphasis on green growth demonstrate the government's pursuit of economic excellence," he added.
Mr Shukla further noted, "Sustainable and resilient development should be at the forefront of the budget's agenda. Furthermore, we expect the budget to address the pressing need for skilled manpower in the sector."
"Dedicated provisions for skill development and training programs will be instrumental in bridging the talent gap and ensuring the successful execution of ambitious projects. Aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, we remain committed to contributing to the nation's economic excellence while creating opportunities across the ecosystem through accelerated growth," he concluded.
Published 19 July 2024, 14:11 IST