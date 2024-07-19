Union Budget 2024 | Budget must address need for skilled manpower in the sector: JK Lakshmi Cement President

The Budget is upon us for the second time this year, following up on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget presented on on February 1, 2024, prior to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. He will also look to gain back support from the citizens following the results of the elections.

With RBI's record dividends to the Union Government, a massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore, this budget is more likely to be a feel-good one.