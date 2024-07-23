Union Budget 2024 | Centre earmarks Rs 2.6 lakh crores for rural development, increases allocation for MGNREGS

The Union Budget earmarked Rs 86,000 crores for the implementation of the MGNREGS in 2024-25, raising it by Rs 26,000 crores from the allocation of Rs 60,000 crores in the previous financial year. The Revised Estimate for the scheme in 2023-24 had gone up to Rs 86,000 crore. The finance minister proposed to keep the allocation for the scheme for the coming financial year at the same level as the revised estimate of the current year.