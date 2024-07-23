Union Budget 2024 | Centre earmarks Rs 2.6 lakh crores for rural development, increases allocation for MGNREGS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday proposed to allocate Rs 86,000 crores for implementing the rural job scheme in 2024-25, even as the Economic Survey noted that the demand for employment under the programme was not directly correlated to increased distress in the villages.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha just one-and-a-half months after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party failed to reach its “aab-ki-baar-400-paar” target in the parliamentary elections, she proposed to earmark Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including for building infrastructure, in an obvious attempt to regain the saffron party’s support bases in villages.
She proposed to raise the fund allocation for the Ministry of Rural Development from Rs 159,964.23 crore in the 2023-24 budget estimates to Rs 180,233.43 crore in 2024-25.
"(The) Phase IV of (the) PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations, which have become eligible in view of their population increase", Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget. She proposed to allocate Rs 16100 crore for the PMGSY in 2024-25, keeping it at the same level as the 2023-24 budget estimates.
The government reversed the trend of the past few years of slashing funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. It instead proposed to raise the allocation for the programme in 2024-25 by around 43 per cent.
The Union Budget earmarked Rs 86,000 crores for the implementation of the MGNREGS in 2024-25, raising it by Rs 26,000 crores from the allocation of Rs 60,000 crores in the previous financial year. The Revised Estimate for the scheme in 2023-24 had gone up to Rs 86,000 crore. The finance minister proposed to keep the allocation for the scheme for the coming financial year at the same level as the revised estimate of the current year.
The interim budget presented just before the Lok Sabha elections had also proposed to allocate Rs 86,000 crore for the MGNREGS.
Sitharaman also proposed to raise the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) from Rs 50,486.99 crore in the 2023-24 budget estimates to Rs 54,500.13 crore for the current financial year. In view of the target of building 2.95 crore houses in villages under the PMAY (Grameen), 2.94 crore houses were sanctioned by the Ministry of Rural Development, as 2.62 crore houses were constructed till the middle of the June 2024.
Soon after Modi commenced his third term in office as the Prime Minister, the BJP-led coalition government decided to sanction the construction of 3 crore more houses under the PMAY scheme - not just in rural areas but in urban areas too.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.