Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What are Contingency, Consolidated Funds?

What is Consolidated Fund?

The Consolidated Fund of India holds paramount importance among all government accounts. It encompasses revenues received by the government and its expenditures, excluding exceptional items. As per Article 266 (1), the Consolidated Fund comprises all revenues derived from direct and indirect taxes, money borrowed, and receipts from loans extended by the government. Every government expenditure is financed through this fund, except for exceptional items, which are covered by the Contingency Fund or the Public Account. Crucially, no funds can be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund without the approval of Parliament.