Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What are Supplementary Grants?

Here's an overview:

Purpose: Supplementary Grants are primarily required to meet expenses that cannot be deferred until the next financial year and were not foreseen when the original budget was formulated.

Process: The need for supplementary grants typically arises after the main budget has been passed. The government presents these additional demands to the Parliament. They must be approved by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, which has the power to approve or reject such demands.

Types of Supplementary Grants:

Additional Grant: Sought when a need has arisen during the current financial year for additional expenditure upon some new service not contemplated in the budget for that year.

Excess Grant: Requested when money has been spent on any service in excess of the amount granted for that service in the budget. This is usually presented after the financial year has ended and after the accounts for the year have been finalized.

Token Grant: Sought when funds to meet proposed expenditure on a new service can be made available by reappropriation from the savings under other grants, and the amount required is less than Rs 100. This grant is more of a procedural requirement to comply with the rules that no amount can be spent without the Parliament's approval.