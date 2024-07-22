Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What comprises Economic Survey?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23. News has emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might have a more troubled Budget this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.

Prior to the Budget, however, Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey on Monday, July 22.