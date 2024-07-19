Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is Capital Budget?

What is the Capital Budget?

The Capital Budget is distinct from the Revenue Budget, which deals with current revenues and expenses related to the day-to-day functioning of the government. Here's a detailed look at the components of the Capital Budget in India:

Capital Receipts: These are the funds received by the government that either create a liability or decrease its assets. Examples of capital receipts include:

- Loans raised by the Government of India from the public (which are called market borrowings), from foreign governments and international organizations.

- Disinvestment proceeds from selling government stakes in public sector enterprises.

- Loans received by the government.

- Recoveries of loans granted by the government.