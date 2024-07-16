Union Budget 2024: Focus should be on welfare of citizens, allocating more funds for manufacturing sector, says former World Bank chief economist

Basu, who was also Chief Economic Adviser, said India's overall GDP growth over the last two years has been good.

"But by focusing so much attention on this aggregate statistic, we are missing out on two major ground-level challenges India is facing: steeply rising inequality and high unemployment, especially youth unemployment, which is among the highest in the world," he said.

Basu said the inflation faced by poor families is much greater than the national average of 5.08 per cent and the inflation that rich households face.

Retail inflation was 5.1 per cent in June.

The RBI, which has been mandated to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent (with margin of 2 per cent on either side), mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its monetary policy.

On a question concerning the correlation between coalition governments and economic reforms, he said single-party, majority-run governments are typically more effective in making policy, but for the nation what is good depends on what the government's aim is.

"If the aim of the single-party majority run government is to raise GDP at all cost, even if this means ordinary people are left worse off, it is better to have a coalition government because that can put a brake on such policy," Basu, currently a professor of economics at Cornell University, said.

With the support from N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), along with other alliance partners, the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the halfway mark in the recently held Lok Sabha elections to form the government at the Centre.