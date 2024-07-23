Union Budget 2024 | Government to launch three employment-linked schemes: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it will launch three employment-linked schemes.
While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide incentives to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing one month's PF (provident fund) contribution.
She announced that working women hostels will be set up in the country to promote women's participation in the workforce.
She added that the government will provide funds to the private sector, domain experts and others for developing climate-resilient seeds.
An already existing scheme -- MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee) -- aims to provide 100 days of wage employment in a particular fiscal year to at least one member of every household whose adult members seek manual work.
