Union Budget 2024 | Kharge recalls 'groundbreaking' 1991 budget, says there's pressing need for meaningful reforms

Kharge said that July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India's history as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then PMP V Narasimha Rao and FM Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 04:41 IST

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said his party takes immense pride in the groundbreaking achievement of the Liberalisation Budget of 1991 and asserted that there is a pressing need once again for meaningful and robust second-generation reforms.

In a post on X, Kharge said July 1991 marked a watershed moment in India's history as the Liberalisation Budget, spearheaded by then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, ushered in a new era of economic reforms.

This visionary move revolutionised the country, empowering the middle class and uplifting millions from poverty and marginalisation, he said.

"The Congress party takes immense pride in this groundbreaking achievement, which catalysed India's growth trajectory and continues to inspire progress and prosperity," Kharge said.

"Today, once again, there is a pressing need for meaningful, robust second-generation reforms, which help both the middle class and the deprived," he said.

