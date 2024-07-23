Union Budget 2024 | Minority Affairs Ministry allocation up by Rs 574 cr

The budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 3,097.60 crore in 2023-24. However, the revised estimate was Rs 2,608.93 crore, according to official documents.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24 crore.

Of the proposed allocation for the ministry, Rs 1,575.72 crore is for education empowerment.

The allocation for Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 326.16 crore and for Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 1,145.38 crore.

A total provision of Rs 2,120.72 crore has been made for the major schemes and projects of the ministry.

An allocation of Rs 910.90 crore has been made this time for 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram', one of the major programmes of the ministry.

Rs 800 crore has been allocated towards equity contribution to National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.