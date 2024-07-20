Union Budget 2024 | Monsoon Session commences on July 22, Sitharaman to present financial statement on July 23

The Monsoon Session begins on Monday, July 22, and will have 19 sittings till August 12 when the government is expected to present six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and also get the Parliament nod for the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under central rule.