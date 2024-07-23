Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman equals historic milestone with 7th straight Budget presentation

New Delhi: With a 1:32 hour speech, Nirmala Sitharaman equalled a Parliamentary milestone on Tuesday when she presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget, a feat previously achieved only by C D Deshmukh 68 years ago.

Both Deshmukh, who presented budgets between 1951 and 1956, and Nirmala had presented six full budgets and an interim budget each. Two of Deshmukh’s budgets were before the constitution of the first Lok Sabha in 1952.

If one takes consecutive full budgets, Nirmala shares the record with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented six consecutive budgets as Finance Minister in Congress governments.