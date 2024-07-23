Union Budget 2024 | Rs. 2.66 lakh crore given for rural development

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that Rs. 2.66 lakh crore has been allocated for rural development, including rural infrastructure.
Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, "This year I have made a provision of Rs. 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including rural infrastructure".
She also announced launch of the phase 4 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations.
Track latest reactions to Budget here
"Phase four of the PMGSY will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations, which have become eligible in view of their population increase," Sitharaman said.
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 23 July 2024, 08:21 IST