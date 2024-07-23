Home
Union Budget 2024 | Rs. 2.66 lakh crore given for rural development

Sitharaman also said that three crore additional houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 08:21 IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that Rs. 2.66 lakh crore has been allocated for rural development, including rural infrastructure.

She also said that three crore additional houses will be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, the minister said, "This year I have made a provision of Rs. 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, including rural infrastructure".

She also announced launch of the phase 4 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations.

"Phase four of the PMGSY will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations, which have become eligible in view of their population increase," Sitharaman said.

Published 23 July 2024, 08:21 IST
