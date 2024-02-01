Union Budget 2024: These four 'castes' are govt's highest priority

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth Budget, which also marks the Modi government's last Budget ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections. Listing government's achievements during her Budget speech, Sitharaman asserted that the welfare of poor, women, youth and farmers (the four "castes") is the government's highest priority.

Presenting the Budget, she said that the government was working with an approach to ensure a development that is all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive.

"There is a need to focus on 'four major castes' that are 'garib' (the poor), 'mahilayen' (women), 'yuva' (the youth) and 'annadata' (the farmer)." Their needs, aspirations and welfare are 'our highest priority'," she said in her Budget speech.

In her pre-elections Budget, the Finance Minister further emphasised, "The country progresses, when they progress. All the four require and receive the government's support in their quest for better lives. Their empowerment and wellbeing will drive the country forward."