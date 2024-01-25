Union Budget 2024 | What is the Bare Necessities Index?

The Bare Necessities Index (BNI) in the context of India's annual Budget is an innovative tool designed to assess the accessibility and quality of basic necessities across the country. Introduced by the Economic Survey of India, it reflects the government's commitment to improving the living standards of its citizens, especially in the context of economic planning and resource allocation.

What is BNI?

The BNI is based on the concept of measuring the availability and quality of basic necessities like water, sanitation, housing, micro-environment, and other facilities across states and regions. This index is crucial for a holistic understanding of the quality of life and the standard of living in different parts of the country. By tracking improvements or declines in the BNI, policymakers can identify areas that need more attention and resources.

Role of BNI in Budget

In the annual Budget, the BNI serves as a critical reference point for policy formulation and budgetary allocation. It helps the government to prioritize spending and initiate targeted interventions in areas lagging in basic amenities. For instance, regions with low BNI scores may receive more funds for developing infrastructure like clean water supply, sanitation facilities, housing, and ensuring environmental cleanliness.