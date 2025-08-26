Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariff impact: Revenue growth of readymade garments industry to halve to 3-5%

The 50% tariff puts India at a distinct disadvantage compared with competing nations like China, Bangladesh and Vietnam
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 10:33 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us