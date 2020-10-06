US trade deficit jumps to largest in 14 years in August

US trade deficit jumps to largest in 14 years in August

US trade deficit jumped 5.9 per cent to $67.1 billion, the widest since August 2006

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 19:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The US trade deficit surged in August to the largest in 14 years with imports climbing again, suggesting that trade could be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade deficit jumped 5.9 per cent to $67.1 billion, the widest since August 2006.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to $66.1 billion in August.

Imports increased by 3.2 per cent to $239 billion. Goods imports rose $6.5 billion to $203 billion. Exports increased 2.2 per cent to $171.9 billion. Goods exports rose $3.5 billion to $119.1 billion.

The closely watched trade deficit with China decreased $1.9 billion to $26.4 billion in August.

A smaller trade bill contributed to gross domestic product over the last three quarters. The coronavirus crisis severely disrupted trade flows, which are now picking up.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Trade deficit

What's Brewing

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

Delhi's oldest graveyard clears space for Covid burials

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Poco C3 with MediaTek octa-core CPU launched in India

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

Anushka, Taapsee top McAfee 'dangerous celebrity' list

 