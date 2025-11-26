<p>Hyderabad: The proposed Data Centre announced by Reliance Industries Ltd in Andhra Pradesh will be coming up in Visakhapatnam. RIL on November 14 during the partnership summit had announced setting up this data centre. It has now been revealed that that the Digital Connexion - the joint venture of Reliance Industries, Brookfield and Digital Realty - has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to establish a world-class, AI-native data-centre campus in Visakhapatnam firmly putting the coastal city as a hub of hyper scale data centres.</p><p>The planned investment is Rs 98,000 crore by 2030 to develop 1 Gigawatt (GW) of data-centre capacity across approximately 400 acres of land, making it among the largest infrastructure commitments in the state’s digital roadmap. Tech giant Google in collaboration with Adani Group had already announced setting up a similar 1 GW hyperscale data centre in Visakhapatnam with an investment of $15 Billion.</p><p>This landmark project underscores Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a leading destination for advanced digital infrastructure and next-generation computing capabilities. The proposed data-centre complex will be purpose-built to meet global standards - featuring high-density AI-ready racks, dedicated power substations, redundant power feeds, and robust connectivity - designed to support hyperscalers, enterprise clients, cloud services, and future AI workloads.</p>.US tech majors Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Meta jointly oppose Reliance Jio-Vodafone Idea on 6 GHz band spectrum.<p>The state government, through APEDB and relevant departments, will extend full support for the project’s seamless execution. This includes facilitating allocation of the 400-acre land parcel, expediting regulatory and environmental clearances, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, connectivity, and other essential infrastructure - all aligned with the Government’s commitment to high-quality, investor-friendly facilitation, said a senior state government official.</p><p>Beyond infrastructure, this venture is expected to yield substantial socioeconomic benefits. The data-centre campus will catalyze employment generation, from construction to operations, and through ancillary services and local vendor participation, while enhancing the broader digital ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh, the official added.</p><p>Reliance announced that it will build a fully modular, future-ready 1 GW AI data centre designed to host the world’s most advanced GPUs, TPUs and AI processors. This facility will operate as a twin to the company’s gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, creating one of Asia’s most powerful AI infrastructure networks. To ensure clean and sustainable energy for the upcoming AI infrastructure, Reliance will also develop a 6 GWp solar power project in Andhra Pradesh.</p>