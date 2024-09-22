Vodafone Idea awards Rs 30k crore contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung for 4G, 5G gear supply

"Vodafone Idea has concluded a mega, about USD 3.6 billion (around Rs 300 billion), deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of network equipment over a period of three years. The capex programme is directed towards expanding the 4G population coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion, launching 5G in key markets and capacity expansion in line with data growth," the company said in a statement.