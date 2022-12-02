Volvo Cars' sales growth accelerates to 12% in November

The sales growth accelerated compared with October when it was 7%

  • Dec 02 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 15:43 ist
Volvo Cars is majority-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12 per cent year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars.

"Overall underlying demand for the company's cars continues to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars," it said in a statement.

The sales growth accelerated compared with October when it was 7 per cent.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by Chinese automotive company Geely Holding, said fully electric vehicles accounted for 20 per cent of sales, up from 15 per cent the previous month. Recharge models, including those not fully electric, accounted for 42 per cent, up from 37 per cent.

