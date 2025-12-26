Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress leader booked for sharing AI-generated image of Kerala CM along with Sabarimala gold loss accused

The case was registered against N Subarahmanian of Karuvattoor, a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Political Affairs Committee.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 05:03 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us