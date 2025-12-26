<p>Kozhikode (Kerala): A case has been registered against a Congress leader for allegedly sharing an AI-generated photograph showing Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> along with Unnikrishnan Potty, an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The case was registered against N Subarahmanian of Karuvattoor, a member of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Political Affairs Committee.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: Congress irked over Pinarayi citing accused Potti's photo with Sonia Gandhi.<p>According to the FIR registered by Chevayoor police, Subarahmanian shared a post on a social media platform carrying a photograph of the Chief Minister and Potty, accompanied by a caption questioning the reason for their alleged close relationship.</p>.<p>Police said preliminary verification revealed that the image was generated using artificial intelligence.</p>.<p>A case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing annoyance through communication.</p>.<p>Police are also tracing others who shared similar images on social media platforms and efforts are under way to identify the origin of the AI-generated photograph, officials said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Thursday clarified that the image circulating on social media was fabricated using artificial intelligence. </p>