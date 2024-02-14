Wales seeks closer bilateral ties with Karnataka

Bengaluru: Wales is looking to increase bilateral trade opportunities with Karnataka in the aerospace, semiconductor and automotive sectors, among others, said David T C Davies, Secretary of State for Wales (United Kingdom) who is helming a delegation to the state.
"Wales has strengths in many other areas, such as food and drink, medtech, fintech and renewable energy. There’s plenty to build on and the chance to forge closer links in the future,” he said during a round table meeting, on Monday, with the Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.
In turn, Patil noted that potential for collaboration also exists in defence, machine tools, clean energy, higher education and manufacturing sectors as well, while highlighting that the state will soon launch a clean energy policy. Additionally, he also offered trained medical manpower.
The Minister also sought the delegation’s interest in the proposed 2,000 acre KHIR (Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research)-City, which will be built on the outskirts of Bengaluru and is expected to attract investments worth Rs 40,000 crores in all four segments and is likely to create around 80,000 new jobs.
The round table meeting was also attended by British High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and representatives of global firms Tesco, AMR, Rolls-Royce, Micronclean, HSBC and Revolut.